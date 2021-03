The Saline Farmers Market has a new manager.

Dana Queen has been hired by the City of Saline to manage the market. She has previously worked as manager of the Dexter farmers market food assistance benefits manager/cash register jockey at Acorn Farmers Market and Cafe in Manchester.

The Saline Farmers Market open is scheduled to open at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 1, in its usual space in downtown Saline.