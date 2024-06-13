Weather Pushes Downtown Concert Indoors

The kickoff of the Salty Summer Sounds series is moving indoors.

Rollie Tussings Trio will play at the 109 Cultural Exchange, 109 W. Michigan Ave., instead of the West Henry Street parking lot.

The concert begins at 7 p.m.

The Ann Arbor trio plays early jazz and old time country blues.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wcxwvyQ15To -->

