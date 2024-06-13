6-13-2024 11:16pm
Saline Fire Calls: June 13, 2024
The following fire calls were recorded for the Saline Area Fire Department:
- June 13, 1:13 a.m., alarm, Hampton Inn
- June 13, 5:29 p.m., medical, 1000 block Arboretum Circle
- June 13, 6:41 p.m., medical, 200 block of Brecon Drive
- June 13, 11 p.m., medical, Lebarron Court
- June 13, 11:07 p.m., alarm
