SWIM & DIVE: Saline 3rd as Relays, Saunders Take State Titles

The Saline Swim and Dive brought hardware back from the MHSAA Division 1 boys' swim and dive meet, held Saturday at Hudsonville High School.

The Hornets finished in third place with 230 points, behind the state champs from Pioneer (369) and Holland West-Ottawa (230.5). Detroit Catholic Central (225) and Northville (225) rounded out the top five. 31 schools picked up at least one point in the two-day meet.

Saline had a terrific day in the relays and bookended Saturday with victories. The Hornets won the 200 medley relay in 1:30.35. Matt Adanin, Josh Brunty, Cooper Osgood, and Ethan Saunders swam the race in an All-American time.

Saline closed the day with Saunders, Osgood, Blake Coy and Adanin taking the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:03.84 - another All-American time.

Saline took second in the 200-freestyle relay, finishing .43 seconds behind Holland West-Ottawa in 1:23.68. Coy, Osgood, Brunty and Saunders swam in All-American time.

Ethan Saunders won the state championship in the 100 freestyle, winning the race in 44.64 seconds, to cap a fine career with the Hornets.

The Hornets had several great individual performances: