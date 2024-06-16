Saline's McKinley Jones Wins Takes Nike National Championship for Middle School Milers

McKinley Jones was the fastest middle school miler at the 2024 Nike Outdoor Nationals.

Jones, who recently graduated from Saline Middle School, has been having a great week at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.

McKinley @ Nike Outdoor Nationals in the Middle School Mile - Hayward Field, U of Oregon. pic.twitter.com/D15LBgFgbv — Doug Jones (@djones48176) June 15, 2024

She won the middle school girls' one-mile run in 5:07.98 - crushing the field. The second-place finisher, from Boise, Idaho, finished in the 5:13.33.

Jones also took first in the middle school girls' 1500-meter run in 4L49.52 - more than four seconds faster than the second-place finisher from Christiansburg, Va.

Jones took seventh place in the 2-mile run Garmin Emerging Elite. She finished in 10:57.48.

In the Girls 3000 Meter Run En Route to Emerging Elite, Jones was sixth in 10:13.85.

She also took seventh in the Girls 3200 Meter Run En Route to Emerging Elite, finishing in 10:53.

Winning is nothing new for Jones. During the middle school track season, she won the SEC championship in the 800 and 1600. She also won all three SEC jamborees and the regional in her eighth-grade cross-country season.

More News from Saline