What to do in Saline This Week: Reggae Concert, Bible School, Storytime, Exotic Animal Expo, Juneteenth Celebration, and More

20 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Jun 18 - Monday, Jun 24

Christ Our King Vacation Bible School - VBS - Mon Jun 17 9:00 am

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Christ Our King's Vacation Bible School (VBS) is a free, fun summer program that allows kids from preschool-6th grade to learn about the many ways God has touched all of our lives.

The 2024 VBS theme is Celebrate the Savior. We’re having a party—a party to celebrate the Savior—and you’re invited! Program runs between 9 AM & 11:30AM June 17-21, 2024.

Join us for fun crafts, engaging activities, and catchy music to share God’s love with children in a fun-filled week! Of all the blessings God… [more details]

Walking Yoga - Mon Jun 17 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join yoga instructor Jo Ann Yates for yoga stretching and a walk.

This 4-week class series will take place outside, so bring a water bottle to stay hydrated… [more details]

Adventures in Bookland: The Adventure Friends: Treasure Map - Mon Jun 17 4:30 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for independent readers; discuss the books and participate in themed activities. We will read The Adventure Friends: Treasure Map by… [more details]

Family Faith Camp- the New Vacation Bible School! - Mon Jun 17 5:30 pm

First Presbyterian Church of Saline

This year's theme is "Saline Close-up: Living Faithfully and Responsibly in our Community." $20 per person or $50 per families of 3+. Fee includes dinner every night! Evenings June 17-20, 5:30-8pm. Family Faith Camp is for everyone: Seniors, Singles, Kids accompanied by their grownups, Teens, and Young Adults. Our week of discovery about Saline includes themed dinners, playing games, exploring our community, and completing mission projects that serve others. How can learning about our heritage… [more details]

Whimsical Wednesdays Storytime - Wed Jun 19 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

Summer storytimes require registration for each… [more details]

Tai Chi Beginning - Wed Jun 19 10:30 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Get serious about flexibility and relaxation with Tai Chi. No experience is necessary; you will learn the Yang Family 108 Long Form. Seated exercises and meditation are included.

Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2402 [more details]

eBook Clinic - Wed Jun 19 11:00 am

Saline District Library

Did you receive a new E-reader or want to learn how to get library books online? Bring your device, library card, and Amazon login if you have a Kindle for one-on-one… [more details]

Hampton Inn Grand Opening - Wed Jun 19 4:00 pm

Hampton Inn

Celebrate the grand opening of the Hampton Inn. The event is from 4-6 p.m. A ribbon cutting is planned for 4:30 p.m. [more details]

Juneteenth Celebration - Wed Jun 19 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

As we celebrate the emancipation of the last enslaved people in 1865, let us remember that freedom from bondage alone is not equity. Join Brandan Freeman (Founder of … [more details]

Tummy Time - Thu Jun 20 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Join other pre-walkers and their caregivers for interactive sensory play to stimulate your child’s development!

For pre-walkers with a caregiver. Click here to register… [more details]

Lego at the Library - Thu Jun 20 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Do you love building with Lego? Drop in for an hour of free building using the Library building bricks.Ages 6 -11. No registration is required.

… [more details]

The Bomb Art Jam - Thu Jun 20 4:00 pm

135 W Michigan Ave

Come check out the areas hottest street artists create on a blank canvas warehouse

Artists have been hand picked to feature their art permanently on this building!

This is an OUTDOORS event in our lot.

There will be music, food, beverages, vendors, and live painting

NO PARKING in our lot or the Hair Salon’s. You can park on the street, the KeyBank lot, or Lot #4.

June 20 : 4-9pm

June 21 : 4-9pm

[more details]

GriefShare: Grief Recovery Group - Thu Jun 20 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Grieving the loss of someone close to you? Find comfort and support at GriefShare. It is a 13-week grief support group that you can join at any time! No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence.

At a weekly GriefShare meeting, you will view a video featuring respected counselors, teachers, and healthcare professionals on grief-related topics. After that is a small-group… [more details]

One Love Reggae Band at Salty Summer Sounds - Thu Jun 20 7:00 pm

Henry Street Parking Lot

Get ready for a night of soulful rhythms and iconic reggae vibes!

One Love: A Tribute to Bob Marley performs in Saline Main Street's Salty Summer Sounds concert series. Experience the timeless music of the legendary Bob Marley, brought to life by the amazing One Love Reggae Band!The show starts at 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Henry Street (The Farmers Market lot). [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jun 21 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers. Ages 0-7. No registration is required.

… [more details]

STEAM Exploration - Fri Jun 21 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Experiment with the library's STEAM collection! Explore the different stations at a self-directed pace, learning and playing with science, technology, engineering,… [more details]

Sacred Gong Bath with Coach Bill Sullivan - Fri Jun 21 7:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Coach Bill Sullivan of Meditate School of Mindfulness and Sound for this transformational session using more that 12 sacred gongs.Mats and blankets will be provided. Please bring any additional props that you would like to add to your comfort.

Current public health safety protocols will be observed. Please use the practice of personal accountability, as far as health goes prior to the event.

Investment: $40 Advanced Registration Required

Register by completing this form - https://forms.gle… [more details]

Saline Exotic Animal Expo - Sat Jun 22 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Join us on June 22nd for the Saline Exotic Animal Expo at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds!

The show will be going on from 10am-3pm

$5 admission, kids 5 years old and younger are free!

Over 50 amazing vendors that will be bringing a wide variety of animals, supplies, feeders, cages and more! It's a show you don't want to miss!

No outside pets allowed, Service animals are welcomed.10 a.m. to 3 p.m. [more details]

