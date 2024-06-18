Adventure Begins at Saline District Library's Summer Reading Program

Looking for adventure this summer? Look no further than Saline District Library!

The theme for this year’s summer reading program is “Adventure begins at your library”. Kickoff for the program began on June 10 and will continue until August 10..

Renovations at the library also began on Monday, June 10, but the library staff will continue to offer their services to patrons during construction.

“Summer reading for kids won’t be impacted by our renovations and site improvements at all,” said Karrie Waarala, Saline District Library Director. “Our Youth Department is open, all youth materials are available, and we have a full roster of fun programs scheduled.”

This popular summer program offers opportunities for kids, teens, and adults to log their books, magazines, and audio books for a chance to win prizes while encouraging a life-long love of reading.

Kids ages newborn to twelve can track their reading for weekly prizes and certificates. Teens ages 13 to 19 can log their reading for a chance to win the grand prize, a Tony Hawk Signature Series 180 Wingspan skateboard and gear. Adult readers can also win prizes and will be entered into a grand prize drawing at the end of the program on August 10.

“The adult and teen areas of the library are closed during phase one renovations, and most adult and teen materials are unavailable, as they are in storage,” Waarala said. “However, all of our new adult and teen materials are available, as well as our teen manga collections, lots of DVDs and Blu Rays, music CDs and more.”

“As materials are returned, we are adding them to a browsing library, so our collection is changing daily! Plus, we have an extensive elibrary of ebooks, magazines, movies and more, and library users can also borrow from other libraries using the MelCat statewide interlibrary loan program.”

Waarala recently announced a new way that patrons can find the books they are looking for.

“SDL is also now part of the Library Network’s Walk-In Share Program, Check it Out!, which means that Saline area library users can use their SDL library card at many other libraries in southeast Michigan.”

Readers can find registration information at the SDL website, and can register for upcoming events. On June 18, the Laugh Factory Comedy and Magic Show featuring Doug Scheer will be performing from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM to encourage young readers.

“Registration for summer reading and tracking reading is easy to do via the RedSquared online platform,” Waarala said. “ There is even a RedSquared app to track reading and participate in challenges on the go!”

