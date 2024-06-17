11th Annual ChadTough Run Moves to Sept. 29

The RunTough for ChadTough Defeat DIPG run is back for an 11th year.

Organizers say there are more ways than ever to get involved.

This year's event takes place at Saline High School's Hornet Stadium on Sept. 29 - a Sunday afternoon. The 5K starts at 2:30 p.m. Earlybird registration costs $30. A one-mile run and toddler one-mile run also start at 2:30 p.m. and also start at 2:30. The regular event costs $25 (early bird price), and children five and under are free.

There are also virtual events.

Register here.

ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation is named for Saline boy Chad Carr, the son of Tammi and Jason Carr. Carr's battle with pediatric brain cancer captured the attention of people around the world - but especially here in Saline. He died in November of 2015 - but not before he blew the horn of a Saline Fire Truck to start the inaugural ChadTough Run.

