Wife and Mother Evelyn Hedrick Loved Writing Letters to Friends and Family

Evelyn Hedrick, 85, of Saline, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, June 13, 2024. She was born on January 2, 1939 in Jonesville, VA to William and Blanche (Cantor) Poteet. She married the love of her life Guy Hedrick and he survives.

Evelyn and Guy met when she was a cashier at the local grocery store. They moved to Germany when Guy was assigned there by the Army. After Guy’s service was completed, they moved to Norwood, OH, with new daughter Libby. After a short time there, Guy was transferred to Michigan where they settled in Saline and raised 3 daughters together.

Evelyn enjoyed writing letters to family and friends. She liked to garden, plant flowers, and helping others, nut most of all she loved her family. Evelyn was saved by the Lord at age 14. She was a longtime member of Saline Baptist Church and later a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church. When she was no longer able to attend church in person, she watched Dr. Charles Stanley.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Guy Hedrick, daughters Libby (Derek) Cochrane and Lisa Hedrick, her grandchildren, Stephanie Cochrane and Jacqueline (Nicholas) Zaborski, John (Hannah) Cochrane and David (Abby) Cochrane; great grandchildren Ella and Nora Zaborski and Luke and Ezra Cochrane; son-in-law Therone Hughes and many extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Linda Hedrick Hughes, her parents and brother Bill Poteet. If Evelyn could say a word to you today, she would strongly encourage her family and friends to believe in Jesus’ name and ask him to save you so you can come be with her in heaven.

Funeral services will be held at the Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, Milan on Wednesday June 19, 2024 at 4:00 P.M. Visitation will be held from 2:00 P.M. until the time of service at 4:00 P.M. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Saline.

More News from Saline