31 People Died on Michigan Roads Last Week

The goal is zero fatalities and serious injuries on Michigan roads through the implementation of the Safe System Approach. Since last week, 31 people died on Michigan roadways making a total of 423 this year. In addition, 115 more were seriously injured for a statewide total of 2,025 to date.

Compared to last year at this time, there are 10 more fatalities and 82 fewer serious injuries.

Numbers are provided by the Michigan State Police.

Choosing The Right Car Seat

C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital Buckle Up! Program wants to make sure your child is in the right seat, that it is installed correctly, and your child is harnessed safely in the seat.

Child safety seats provide the best protection for infants and young children. However, correctly installing a child safety seat can be challenging, especially with the wide variety of child safety seats, vehicles, and seat belt systems available today.

It's important to follow these guidelines:

Select a child safety seat based on your child’s age and sizeand refer to the child safety seat instructions and vehicle manufacturer’s instructions for weight limits, proper use and installation. Register your child’s seat with the manufacturer. Send in the card that came with the seat, or register on the manufacturer’s website. This will make sure you are notified of any recalls. Car seats expire.Manufacturers are required to include the model number and manufacture date on each seat they produce. It can be found on a label attached to the restraint, usually on the bottom or the side of the seat. It can be helpful to take a picture of that label before you install the seat. Check with the manufacturer if you aren’t sure how long your seat is safe to use. Car seats are only tested for one crash.Avoid using seats from strangers, as you can’t confirm their history. Check out the National Highway Transportation Administration’s (NHTSA) recommendations on when to replace a car seat after a crash: Car Seat Use After a Crash: Replacing Car Seats | NHTSA.

Michigan's Child Passenger Safety Law requires:

Children younger than age 4 to ride in a car seat in the rear seat (if the vehicle has a rear seat). If all available rear seats are occupied by children under 4, then a child under 4 may ride in a car seat in the front seat. A child in a rear-facing car seat may only ride in the front seat if the airbag is turned off.

Children must be properly buckled in a car seat or booster seat until they are 8 years old or 4-feet-9-inches tall. Children must ride in a seat until they reach the age requirement or the height requirement, whichever comes first.

Additional information on C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital Buckle Up! Program can be found using the following link: Pediatric Trauma - Car Seat Safety.

In addition, the Office of Highway Safety Planning has the following resources to assist in keeping children safe:

When is Your Child Ready for a Booster?

Child Passenger Safety – Booster Seats

Safe Rides

