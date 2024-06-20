Best of the Saline High School Class of 2024 - Isaac Roughton

Isaac Roughton is one of the top members of the Saline High School class of 2024. He and other students were honored at the annual Compass Awards Banquet.

He won the Compass Award for being a creative innovator.

Roughton is a two-time MSVMA All-State vocal soloist. He was in the MSVMA All-State Choir this year. He was the founder of a student quartet that received top scores at the MSVMA festival - and which also performed the national anthem at graduation. In the music program, he has been a member of almost every ensemble. He's also written and arranged 10 pieces of music performed by groups at Saline High School, including the commencement arrangements performed by the orchestra and choir.

Roughton helped organize the first Saline High School men's volleyball team, and he helped that team to a third-place finish in the state this year.

Roughton will continue studies at the Berkeley College of Music.

At the Compass Banquet, each student recognizes an influential educator. Roughton chose to honor Sarah Price.

"I asked Miss Price to attend because almost (all the music accomplishments) wouldn't have been possible without her and her influence, daily, has had a profound impact on my life and my future career aspirations," Roughton said.

More News from Saline