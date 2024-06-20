Debra DeBord's Passion was Her Husband and Family

Debra Sue DeBord, age 67, of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2024 surrounded by the love of her family.

Deb was born October 24, 1956 in Sayre, PA to Jerry and the late Betty (Traister) Larkey. On July 15, 1977 she married the love of her life, Michael DeBord, and he survives.

Deb’s passion in life was her husband and family. She was, above all things, a mother and and a support for her husband Mike during his coaching career. Mike and Deb lived all over the country — Indiana, Colorado, Tennessee, Washington, Kansas and Michigan. Deb loved all of the action and adventure that came with being a coach’s wife and often said she wouldn’t change a thing about the life she had lived. Her last years brought challenges but she always faced them head-on and with grace, faith and her signature wit.

In addition to her husband, Mike, Deb leaves behind her two beloved sons, Tyler and Kyle (Alyssa), and four of her five grandchildren, Gabriel and Taylor DeBord, Tommy Delke and Jackson DeBord. She is also survived by her father, Jerry Larkey, two sisters, Pamela (Kurt) Humes and Jill Oglesbee, a brother, Steve Larkey, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and her grandson, Anthony Michael. There is much comfort in knowing she had a happy reunion in heaven with her beloved grandson.

Per Deb’s wishes, there will be no funeral. The family is planning a celebration of life later this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions in her name to Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) https://www2.breakthrought1d.org/site/Donation2?2376.donation=form1&df_id=2376&mfc_pref=T&_gl=1*wvael*_gcl_au*MTA2NTQ4OTU0OC4xNzE4ODUwMTA5)

or Anthony’s Way Memorial (https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/1daf3d48-5cbf-4125-b577-c5c6e82894aa)

