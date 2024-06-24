6-24-2024 5:51pm
Saline Main Street Golf Outing Set for July 26
Saline Main Street is hosting its inaugural golf outing July 26 at Lake Forest Golf Course.
The 18-hole event raises money for Main Street's efforts to revitalize downtown Saline and to fund the Salty Sounds of Summer concert series.
The cost is $150 per player or $550 per team.. It includes 18 holes of golf and a cart, lunch at the turn, a buffet dinner after the round, raffles, games and prices.
To register, contact Jerry Cotner at 734-497-8611 or jerrywcotner@hotmail.com.
More News from Saline
- Marit Johnson Makes President's List at Capital University Capital University is pleased to announce Marit Johnson, of Saline, was named to the President's List for the spring 2024 semester.
- Jordan Reeves Graduates from Rochester Institute of Technology Jordan Reeves of Saline graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS in new media interactive development.