Saline Main Street Golf Outing Set for July 26

Saline Main Street is hosting its inaugural golf outing July 26 at Lake Forest Golf Course.

The 18-hole event raises money for Main Street's efforts to revitalize downtown Saline and to fund the Salty Sounds of Summer concert series.

The cost is $150 per player or $550 per team.. It includes 18 holes of golf and a cart, lunch at the turn, a buffet dinner after the round, raffles, games and prices.

To register, contact Jerry Cotner at 734-497-8611 or jerrywcotner@hotmail.com.

