Proposed Charter Amendments are Subject of "Coffee and Conversation"
The City of Saline will host a "coffee and conversation" about proposed charter amendments on upcoming ballots.
It takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m., July 8, at Saline City Hall in the council chambers. City Hall is located at 100 N. Harris St.
“In 2023, Council convened a Charter Review Working Group – the genesis, was to reform and modernize our City’s charter, in order to provide greater clarity and improve efficiencies with City government,” said Mayor Brian Marl. “Charter amendments will appear on upcoming ballots. As such, we must provide an overview and explanation of the proposed changes and address any questions our residents may have.”
City Manager Colleen O’Toole and Councilman Dean Girbach, who served on the Charter Review Working Group, will lead and facilitate this forthcoming discussion.
Light refreshments will be served. This event will be recorded and live streamed on YouTube – questions will be entertained by those who attend in person, as well as those who participate remotely.
If individuals have questions or concerns, they are welcome to contact the City’s PR Generalist, Sarah Massey – she can be reached by phone, (734) 429-4907 ext. 2207, or at smassey@cityofsaline.org.
Replies
There is a time listed, but not a date for this event. When is it please?