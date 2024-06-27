Police Apprehend Suspect at Saline Inn After Robbery at Old National Bank

Police apprehended the man believed to have robbed Old National Bank on Maple Road in Saline.

According to scanner radio files, a Georgia man robbed a teller at gunpoint around 9:32 a.m. Thursday. The suspect left, walking towards the shopping plaza to the east.

The suspect was described as a six-foot-tall white male who was wearing a white and blue checkered button-down shirt, with a white t-shirt underneath, blue jeans, a white baseball cap, and white tennis shoes.

Saline Police apparently spotted the subject in a pickup truck at 9:35 a.m. - when a police officer could be heard yelling, "Put your hands up" over the radio. The suspect began running east on Michigan Avenue. A 911 caller told dispatchers the suspect was seen running into the Saline Inn restaurant near Old Creek Drive and Michigan Avenue. The suspect ran through the restaurant, startling staff and customers, before existing and running straight into the police, who arrested him at 9:41 a.m.

More as details they emerge.

