Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Jun 28 - Sunday, Jun 30

The temperature is falling to comfortable levels for the last weekend of June, but expect some rain Saturday.

...

Weekend weather: Friday, Jun 28 - Sunday, Jun 30

Friday

Partly Cloudy , with a high of 76 and low of 53 degrees. Sunny during the morning, partly cloudy during the afternoon and evening,

High: 76° Low: 53° with a 0% chance of rain.

Saturday

Moderate rain, with a high of 78 and low of 66 degrees. Don't forget your umbrella! Light rain shower for the morning, patchy rain nearby during the afternoon, light rain shower for the evening, clear overnight.

High: 78° Low: 66° with a 88% chance of rain.

Sunday

Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 70 and low of 55 degrees. Fog for the morning, patchy rain nearby for the afternoon, sunny in the evening, fog overnight.

High: 70° Low: 55° with a 0% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

More News from Saline