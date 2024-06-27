Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Jun 28 - Sunday, Jun 30
The temperature is falling to comfortable levels for the last weekend of June, but expect some rain Saturday.
...
Weekend weather: Friday, Jun 28 - Sunday, Jun 30
Friday
Partly Cloudy , with a high of 76 and low of 53 degrees. Sunny during the morning, partly cloudy during the afternoon and evening,
High: 76° Low: 53° with a 0% chance of rain.
Saturday
Moderate rain, with a high of 78 and low of 66 degrees. Don't forget your umbrella! Light rain shower for the morning, patchy rain nearby during the afternoon, light rain shower for the evening, clear overnight.
High: 78° Low: 66° with a 88% chance of rain.
Sunday
Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 70 and low of 55 degrees. Fog for the morning, patchy rain nearby for the afternoon, sunny in the evening, fog overnight.
High: 70° Low: 55° with a 0% chance of rain.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.
More News from Saline
- Quick Acting Saline Police Catch and Arrest Bank Robbery Suspect in Minutes It took police officers just 11 minutes to apprehend the suspect in a bank robbery in the City of Saline Thursday.
- What to do in Saline This Weekend: Steak Fry, Pride Picnic, Farmers Market, Clarence Bucaro Concert and More Check out these 7 events coming up this weekend on our calendar.