Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Jul 1 - Friday, Jul 5
Here's how we're starting July in Saline
Weather outlook for Monday, Jul 1 - Friday, Jul 5
Monday
Sunny, with a high of 72 and low of 48 degrees. Sunny in the morning, clear overnight.
High: 72° Low: 48° with a 0% chance of rain.
Tuesday
Partly Cloudy , with a high of 75 and low of 54 degrees. Partly Cloudy in the morning, clear overnight.
High: 75° Low: 54° with a 0% chance of rain.
Wednesday
Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 82 and low of 66 degrees. Light drizzle for the morning, overcast in the afternoon, patchy rain nearby overnight.
High: 82° Low: 66° with a 69% chance of rain.
Thursday
Partly Cloudy , with a high of 81 and low of 65 degrees. Partly Cloudy in the morning, patchy rain nearby in the afternoon and evening, mist overnight.
High: 81° Low: 65° with a 0% chance of rain.
Friday
Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 76 and low of 61 degrees. Sunny for the morning, light rain shower in the afternoon, partly cloudy in the evening, clear overnight.
High: 76° Low: 61° with a 74% chance of rain.
