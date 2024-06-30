What to do in Saline: Independence Day at the Depot Museum, Tattoo Convention, Bee-ngo, Storytime and More

The first week of July is here. Here's what's happening in Saline.

...

18 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Jul 1 - Sunday, Jul 7

FEATURED EVENTS

Independence Day at the Saline Depot Museum - Sat Jul 6 11:00 am



Depot Museum

The Saline Area Historical Society invites you to celebrate Independence Day at the Saline Depot Museum, 402 N. Ann Arbor St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 6.

Activities include tours of the Depot, Livery Barn and Caboose, riding the velocipede on the railroad tracks, and more.

[more details]

Zumba Gold - Mon Jul 1 11:15 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Zumba is actually way less intimidating than you might imagine - all you have to do is groove along to the beat! Zumba Gold is a special type of Zumba class where we take the traditional Zumba moves and dial down the intensity a bit. In this class, we'll introduce you to super easy-to-follow choreography that focuses on enhancing your balance, range of motion, and coordination. And let me tell you, Laurel really knows how to keep the energy high with her infectious music and positive vibes. So… [more details]

Brain, Breath, & Bend Chair Yoga - Mon Jul 1 4:15 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Come and join us for a fun workout session at SASC. Whether you prefer sitting in a chair or standing with the support of a chair, this practice is accessible to all fitness levels. Each day, we'll also delve into breath work, relaxation, and core exercises to create a well-rounded experience. Don't forget to bring a water bottle to keep hydrated throughout the class.Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2501 [more details]

Make It Monday: Map Collage Art - Mon Jul 1 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Inspire adventure with this artwork made from old maps, stenciled designs, and a wood panel.This event will meet in the Youth Program Room.Click here to register.

… [more details]

Enchanted Forest Adult Prom - Mon Jul 1 7:00 pm

Salt Springs Brewery

Did you go to your prom? Or do you just want to dress up? Find your inner fantasy and let it come alive for one special night.

Enchanted Forest Adult Prom is your night to be whoever or whatever you want.

Single tickets are $50

Couple tickets are $80

Open bar until 9

Appetizers and dinner will be served.

Click the link to sign up and submit payment. https://forms.gle/PgzaH3hifn9dv9tW6 [more details]

Book Babies Storytime - Tue Jul 2 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Read, sing, and learn action rhymes while meeting other adults with little ones. Each child needs an adult lap.

Summer Book Babies requires… [more details]

Adaptive Hatha Yoga - Tue Jul 2 11:15 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Find your Zen! Our class incorporates a variety of poses that can be enjoyed while standing, using a chair, or even on the floor. Our modified poses cater to the majority of students. Please bring along your yoga mat, a yoga belt, two blankets or towels, and two yoga blocks. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced, all are welcome. Hybrid- take it at home via Zoom or in-person.Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program [more details]

Whimsical Wednesdays Storytime - Wed Jul 3 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

Summer storytimes require registration for each… [more details]

Chair Zumba - Wed Jul 3 11:45 am

Saline Area Senior Center

This new class introduces easy-to-follow Zumba choreography that has been adapted for chair exercise. Each class can be adjusted to fit the ability and range of motion of the participants. The main focus is on having fun and no dance experience is needed. This class is perfect for those looking to increase their activity in an inviting, safe, and fun

environment. No class Jul 17. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program [more details]

Adaptive Hatha Yoga - Wed Jul 3 1:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Find your Zen! Our class incorporates a variety of poses that can be enjoyed while standing, using a chair, or even on the floor. Our modified poses cater to the majority of students. Please bring along your yoga mat, a yoga belt, two blankets or towels, and two yoga blocks. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced, all are welcome. Hybrid- take it at home via Zoom or in-person.

Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program

[more details]

Not Your Mama's Chair Yoga - Wed Jul 3 4:15 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

You don't need to worry about bringing your props to this class because we actually use a second chair for comfortable stretching! We do come out of the chair to do some balancing poses, as well as a modified sun salutation. This is a series of poses traditionally used to warm up before stretching. Remember to bring your water bottle.

Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program [more details]

Bee-ngo - Wed Jul 3 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

It’s like the game you know and love, but reusable resin bees will be used to mark off the game cards. Non-cash prizes will be given to game winners of this free… [more details]

Library Closed for 4th of July - Thu Jul 4 8:00 am

Saline District Library

The library will be closed on Thursday, July 4 for Independence Day. Have a safe and happy holiday!

[more details]

Michigan Tattoo Convention - Fri Jul 5 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

The Michigan Tattoo Convention is coming to Ann Arbor, MI at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds on July 5-7, 2024.

This is a 3-Day Weekend Festival featuring Tattooing, Vendors, Food Trucks, Pro Wrestling, Oddities, Reptile Shows, and more!

It is recommended to book a slot time with the Artists beforehand, but we will also have Artists accepting Walk-Ins as well.

Friday : 10am-8pm

Saturday : 10am-8pm

Sunday : 10am-8pm

General Admission - $15.00

8 & Under - FreeTattoo Competitions take place,… [more details]

The Great Summer Read for Teens & Adults - Sat Jul 6 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Learn all about the unique, weird, and wonderful secrets our state holds by reading our Great Summer Read selection Secret Michigan: A Guide to the Weird,… [more details]

Sound & Vibrational Therapies Double Certification 2 or 4-Day Course - Sat Jul 6 10:00 am

7 Notes Natural Health

This interactive training is centered around the teaching of Sound Healing & Vibrational Therapies. Our intention for this amazing interactive training is to not only share the theory, science, and practices of Sound Healing, but to give you "hands-on" experience.Level 1: Practitioner of Sound Healing Certification - We will take you on a journey of healing using Sound and Intention. We will teach you the science and theory of the practice, as well as allow you to experience several varieties… [more details]

Read to a Dog - Sun Jul 7 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Would you like to read to Cash? Practice your reading skills by reading to certified therapy dog, Cash. Bring your own book or borrow one of ours.

No… [more details]

