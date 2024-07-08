Isaac Zambeck Graduates from Kettering University with Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering
FLINT, MI -- Isaac Zambeck graduated from Kettering University during its 2024 commencement ceremony on June 15 at the historic Atwood Stadium.
Zambeck, of Saline, earned a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering.
The university awarded 418 students with bachelor's degrees, setting the stage for these graduates to take on roles as leaders and innovators in a breadth of industries and areas ranging from mobility, new energy vehicles, intelligent manufacturing, to AI and sustainability.
Since its founding in 1919, Kettering University has continually brought STEM-focused learning to life. Through a 50/50 blend of rigorous academics and paid Co-op employment, Kettering students work shoulder-to-shoulder with professors and industry leaders and enter the job market with 2.5 years of on-the-job experience upon graduation.
