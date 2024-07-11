Summerfest 5K Benefits Saline Cross Country Programs

The early bird prices for the Saline Summerfest 5K expire Friday night.

This year's event, held by the Friends of Saline Cross Country, takes place at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10. The race starts at Saline City Hall, 100 N. Harris St., heads up Harris Street, goes through Brecon Park and the Leslee Niethammer Memorial Trail, turns through the middle school and Thibault Lane, loops around Libert School, and then heads back to Saline City Hall.

Register by clicking here.

The cost is $30 if you register by July 12. The prices increase starting Saturday. There is also a virtual race that costs $25 until July 12.

People can pick up race packets from 3-6 p.m., Aug. 9 at Ann Arbor Running Co., 901 W. Eisenhower Pkwy., or get them before the race in front of city hall, starting at 7 a.m.

The top 200 runners will receive free ice cream. All runners registered by July 12 are guaranteed a t-shirt.

See photos from last year's event by clicking here.

