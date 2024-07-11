What to do in Saline this Weekend: The Celtic Festival, Rough & Tumble Concert, and More

It's Celtic Festival in Saline - but that's not all that's going on.

...

12 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jul 12 - Sunday, Jul 14

FEATURED EVENTS

School House Rock Live! - Fri Jul 12 7:00 pm

Knights of Columbus Hall

Dexter, MI - Dexter Community Players (DCP) will present School House Rock Live, July 12, 13 and 14 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 8265 Dexter-Chelsea Rd., in Dexter.A pop culture phenomenon comes to the musical stage in Schoolhouse Rock Live! The Emmy Award-winning 1970s Saturday morning cartoon series that taught history, grammar, math and more through clever, tuneful songs is not only making a small-screen comeback, it's lighting up stages everywhere – from school multi-purpose rooms to… [more details]

Open House - 110 Tower Drive - Sun Jul 14 2:00 pm

Open House

Don't miss this updated ranch home featuring an open floor plan and beautiful hardwood floors. The updated kitchen has an island, Corian countertops, maple cabinets, newer appliances, an eating area, and opens to the living room with a large window letting in an abundance of natural light. The entry-level also includes 3 bedrooms, a nicely updated full bathroom, and a doorwall leading to the private backyard and 2.5 car garage. The partially finished lower level features additional living space… [more details]

Other Events

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jul 12 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration is required.

… [more details]

Versiti Blood Drive - Fri Jul 12 11:30 am

Saline Area Senior Center

To make an appointment, visit Versiti's website, or call SASC.

https://donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/1557… [more details]

Walking Up the Food Chain - Fri Jul 12 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Together we will construct a live food chain as your students meet a raptor, reptile, amphibian, arachnid, and an insect. Along the way, we discuss how these animals… [more details]

The Taco Truck of Clinton at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri Jul 12 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

We have the best tacos, quesabirrias, and burritos you’ve ever had!! Everything’s made with love♥️🌮 [more details]

Michigan Celtic Festival (formerly Saline Celtic Festival) - Fri Jul 12 5:00 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Adult admission $8; 17 and under, and active military free.Bands, workshops, Mr. Pretty Legs, Ring of Fire show and much more. Visit https://www.mi-celtic.org/ [more details]

Sound Bath & Gallery Reading - Fri Jul 12 7:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Sound Therapist, Rob Meyer-Kukan and Psychic/Medium, Rev. Dr. Ryan Mehmandoost-Gauthier for this time of sound bath meditation including a gallery reading. In addition to the soothing sounds of singing bowls, gongs and more, played by Rob, Ryan will share messages from loved ones, Higher Selves, Spirit Guides, Master Teachers, Angels, and more.Yoga mats and one yoga blanket are provided for each attendee. Please bring any additional supports you would like for your comfort (pillows,… [more details]

The Rough & Tumble Live at Stony Lake Brewing - Fri Jul 12 8:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

The Rough & Tumble, a dynamic duo comprised of Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler, have been captivating audiences with their unique blend of dumpster-folk and thrift store-Americana for over a decade.

Americana Highways said "The Rough & Tumble make music that’s progressive folk style, rooted in acoustic bluegrass, with lyrics that are provocative and sensitive on each side as you flip the coin."

Take a listen for yourself to see how they weave together elements of joy, sorrow, comedy, and drama… [more details]

Kids on the Range Day - Sat Jul 13 9:00 am

Tri-County Sportsmen's League

$20 before June 30; $25 after. Two sessions, morning & afternoon. For kids 8-18. A safe introduction to the fun of sport shooting. Six ranges (each kid experiences three - assigned by age): Action/Large Caliber, Archery, Pin Shoot, Pistol, Rifle, Trap. One-on-one coaching by experienced adults. Pizza furnished by Cottage Inn, Saline. [more details]

Michigan Celtic Festival (formerly Saline Celtic Festival) - Sat Jul 13 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

10 AM to midnight.Corgi races; Highland dance; Highland Athletics; Wee Folks area; Celtic bands; pipes & drums; Ring of Steel; re-enactments; and much more.Adults $15/advance (ends June 30); $18/gate; 65+ $8/advance; $10/gate; Ages 6-17 $5; 5 and under and active military freeVisit https://www.mi-celtic.org/ [more details]

The Corned Beef Queen at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Sat Jul 13 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Fresh, Made To Order, Delicious Corned Beef! [more details]

