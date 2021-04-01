Saline Police Weekly Activity Report

The following police activity report is culled from information distributed by the Saline Police Department.

Health & Safety Violation

A customer at a business on the 200 block of West Michigan Avenue called police because employees in the business were allegedly not wearing masks. Officers obtained information about the situation and turned it over to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. This complaint was made March 30.

Vehicle Flees Police

Police initiated a traffic stop on Michigan Avenue near Hopper Street for a vehicle without a headlight around 4:13 a.m., March 21. But as the officer approached the 2007 black Mercedes, the driver fled at a high rate of speed. Police pursued the vehicle for a short period of time but terminated the pursuit due to excessive speeds. Police ran the plate, which led to a person out of Anaheim, https://thesalinepost.com/node/add/article?location_tid=16081&org_nid=1…. However, police believe the plate might have recently been stolen.

Debit Card Stolen

Police are reviewing video footage and witness statements after a person complained their debit card was stolen at around 10 a.m., March 19, on the 900 block of East Michigan Avenue.

Car vs. Deer

Police were called to vehicle-vs.-deer crash around 9 p.m., March 19, at Maple Road and Maplewood Drive. There were no injuries to the people.

Liquor Inspections

Police conducted four liquor inspections last week with no reported violations.