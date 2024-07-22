David McLean Worked in Automotive, Was Employed by General Scientifics in Ann Arbor

David Leslie McLean passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2024 to esophageal cancer; at his bedside was his loving wife and other family members. David was born on October 4,1955, to Ross and Evelyn (Boie) McLean in Wyandotte, MI. David grew up in New Boston, MI.

During his middle school years, David came to accept Christ as his personal Savior. Later, his family moved to Houghton Lake, MI. After graduating from Houghton Lake High School in 1974, David pursued studies at schools in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti, MI: Concordia University, Washtenaw Community College, Eastern MI University, and Faithway Baptist College. After graduating from Faithway Baptist College in commercial art and biblical studies, David furthered his education in the field of CAD, and was employed in the automotive industry till it was phased out. David was currently employed at General Scientifics, Ann Arbor, MI.

David met his wife, Kathy Anne (Visengardi) at church and were married on June 7, 1997.

David is preceded in death by his parents Ross and Evelyn (Boie) McLean, brother, Ross Fredrick McLean, and sisters, Roslyn Kay McLean, and Kathleen Joyce McLean. David is survived by his wife, Kathy Anne of 27 years of marriage, sister, Karen (Paul) Basala, sister, Mary (Dave) Oswalt, brother, Owen Douglas (Vickie) McLean, and sister, Pamela (Chuck) Haskell, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may gather on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until the time of a memorial service at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Tom Robinson and Pastor Mike Frison will officiate. Inurnment will occur on a later date at Michigan Memorial Park, Flat Rock. In lieu of flowers, it is asked that you please make a memorial donation in David’s memory to The McLean Family, care of Kathy McLean. Please leave a favorite memory you have of David or feel free to sign his guestbook.

