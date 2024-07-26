Eugene Leutheuser, Lifelong Saline Resident, Owned and Operated Leutheuser's Restaurant

Eugene Rundel Leutheuser, age 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Eugene was born in Saline to Henry and Martha (Rundel) Leutheuser on October 24, 1933. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert, and son Richard (late Libby). He is survived by two sons, Roger (Debbie) and Mark (Mary), 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Eugene was a proud lifelong resident of Saline, graduating from Saline High School in 1952. After graduation he joined the family business his father started in 1927, "The Saline Hotel." The family went on to build "Leutheuser’s Restaurant" in 1963 in which Eugene became owner/operator of the restaurant until his oldest son, Roger, took over in 1985 and ran it until 1997 for a total of 70 continuous years of business in Saline.

Eugene was a lifelong member of the Tri-county sportsmen club and the N.R.A. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and especially gardening. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service has not been scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Arbor Hospice or to a charity of your choice. To leave a memory you have of Eugene or to sign his guestbook please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

