On An Island No More? Gerry's Tires Requests to Be Annexed into Saline

City Council will consider adopting a resolution to adopt 7911 E. Michigan Ave. from Pittsfield Township into the city. That's the address of Gerry's Tire and Alignment. It's one of several township "islands" within the city.

The property is owned by Carey Feeman, who is represented by attorney Luke Schmerberg. Feeman requested the city acknowledge a few features that are non-compliant with city zoning. The property has several issues, including height, setback, green space and parking, that are not compliant with the city's C-3 or SPA-1 zoning.

In addition, Gerry's famous sign, which has advertised community events for as long as Feeman can remember, is not compliant with city rules. He'd like the city to grant permission to continue using the sign.

Legally, the property is part of Pittsfield Township, but it is served by city water and sewer. As the city has modernized and expanded utilities over the years, it has recommended the property be transferred to the city if owners wish to maintain the city's utility service, according to Feeman's annexation petition.

City council, which has for years sought to bring the township islands into the city, will consider the resolution at Monday's meeting..

