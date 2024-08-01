Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Aug 2 - Sunday, Aug 4

It will be warm and wet Friday and Saturday before drying up for a nice summer Sunday.

Weekend weather: Friday, Aug 2 - Sunday, Aug 4

Friday

Heavy rain, with a high of 84 and low of 69 degrees. Partly Cloudy for the morning, light rain shower in the afternoon, moderate or heavy rain shower during the evening, mist overnight.

High: 84° Low: 69° with a 88% chance of rain.

Saturday

Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 85 and low of 68 degrees. Partly Cloudy in the morning, patchy rain nearby during the afternoon, clear during the evening, partly cloudy overnight.

High: 85° Low: 68° with a 89% chance of rain.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high of 85 and low of 64 degrees. Sunny in the morning, clear during the afternoon and evening,

High: 85° Low: 64° with a 0% chance of rain.

