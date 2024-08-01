Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Aug 2 - Sunday, Aug 4
It will be warm and wet Friday and Saturday before drying up for a nice summer Sunday.
Weekend weather: Friday, Aug 2 - Sunday, Aug 4
Friday
Heavy rain, with a high of 84 and low of 69 degrees. Partly Cloudy for the morning, light rain shower in the afternoon, moderate or heavy rain shower during the evening, mist overnight.
High: 84° Low: 69° with a 88% chance of rain.
Saturday
Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 85 and low of 68 degrees. Partly Cloudy in the morning, patchy rain nearby during the afternoon, clear during the evening, partly cloudy overnight.
High: 85° Low: 68° with a 89% chance of rain.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high of 85 and low of 64 degrees. Sunny in the morning, clear during the afternoon and evening,
High: 85° Low: 64° with a 0% chance of rain.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.
