What to do in Saline: Concerts, Fish Fry, Comedy, Unicorns, Nature's Sounds and More

Here's what's happening in Saline this week.

13 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Apr 1 - Monday, Apr 7

FEATURED EVENTS

SUITES & MARCHES - Sun Apr 6 3:00 pm

SALINE MIDDLE SCHOOL

SALINE NEW HORIZONS BAND PRESENTS ITS APRIL CONCERT SUITES & MARCHESFREE ADMISSION [more details]

Other Events

Pizza Night for the Saline 4H - Wed Apr 2 4:00 pm

Mancino's Pizza and Grinders

Eat at Mancino's between 4 and 9 p.m. and 20 percent of sales goes to the Saline 4-H Farmers Club.Show the picture attached to the event. [more details]

KIll Team Thursdays - Thu Apr 3 5:00 pm

Play Warhammer 40,000 Kill Team with us! Whether you're experienced or novice, bring your favorite team and roll dice with us. [more details]

KofC 6674 Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Apr 4 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Parish Hall

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and "bake sale" for $1 (desserts). 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. $19 Adults, $14 for seniors, $9 kids (7-12) and under 7 free. [more details]

Spring Fling Jazz Concert - Fri Apr 4 6:00 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Enjoy the sweet jazz sounds of Jean Wilson and Friends on Friday, April 4, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. in the Family Life Center at Christ Our King Lutheran Church in Saline. Listen to the music or bring your dancing shoes. Light refreshments provided.

Tickets are $5 a person and can be purchased each Sunday through March 30 between services (9:30-11AM) at Christ Our King Church. Tickets are also available at the door on the night of the performance.

Jean Wilson and Friends is an accomplished… [more details]

Painting pARTy- Spring Flowers - Fri Apr 4 6:30 pm

Whitepine Studios

Gather your friends and family for a delightful evening of painting and socializing as we welcome the upcoming arrival of Spring! We’ll be painting bright and colorful spring flowers on a 12x24 inch canvas.This canvas size is perfect for creating a piece of art that complements other artwork, making it a versatile addition to any gallery wall.

Canvases will be pre-painted with a light blue background. No painting experience is necessary—just bring your creativity and a sense of fun! By the end… [more details]

Unicorn Day @ Baker's Nook - Sat Apr 5 9:00 am

Baker's Nook

Calling all unicorn enthusiasts!

Baker's Nook in Saline is transforming into a whimsical wonderland for Unicorn Day on Saturday, April 6th from 9am to 1pm.

Let your imagination gallop wild with colorful decorations, sparkling treats, and a chance to decorate your own unicorn cookie (for free!). Dress up in your most dazzling unicorn attire and join the fun - pasties, goodies, and endless sprinkles await! But hurry, the cookie decorating magic disappears when supplies run out! [more details]

Terrarium Worskshop - Sat Apr 5 11:00 am

Turner's Garden Center

First Ever Terrarium Workshop!Come learn how to make your very own terrarium! This hands-on workshop will guide you through creating a mini garden, and all supplies are provided—including mini plants, glass containers, and decorations. 📅 Date: Saturday, April 5th

⏰ Time: 11am

💲 Cost: $55.00

💳 Pay in person or call the greenhouse today to pay over the phone! Limited spots are available, so don’t wait to RSVP! [more details]

Night Sounds - Frogs, Owls and a Campfire - Sat Apr 5 7:00 pm

Leslie Niethammer Saline River Preserve

Night Sounds – Frogs, Owls, and more!

Join us for a walk at dusk. Listen for frogs, owls, and other night creatures.

Bring your flashlight and travel mug. It may be damp and chilly so dress for the weather.

ALL AGES WELCOME!

Park in the lot or along Maple Rd. Meet us down on the meadow.

For more information, contact Amy Tesolin at (734) 239-2774 or send us a Messenger note.

Hang around the campfire for:

* marshmallow roasting* hot chocolate* informational talk on spring peepers (frogs) [more details]

Birds and the Bees Trivia - Sat Apr 5 7:00 pm

Creature Conservancy

Join us for a wild night of trivia exploring the fascinating, surprising, and sometimes downright bizarre world of animal courtship and reproduction! Test your knowledge, learn some unbelievable facts, and compete for fun prizes. Whether you're an expert or just in it for the laughs, this adults-only (21+) event is sure to be an unforgettable evening.

Enjoy drinks from our bartender while you play!

Price: $45

(Some content may not be suitable for younger audiences.) [more details]

MIke Bova Comedy Concert Fundraiser - Sat Apr 5 7:00 pm

Saline American Legion

Join us for a night of hilarity as Mike Bova, one of the funniest shows in comedy comes to the Ann Arbor area.

Escape from reality at the Mike Bova Comedy Concert Fundraiser for the Saline American Legion! Sponsored by Briarwood Ford, Gerry's Tire and Hartman Insurance.

This in-person OPEN TO THE PUBLIC event will be held at American Legion Post 322, where you can enjoy Mike's hilarious stand-up, outrageously hysterical musical parodies and the original songs of country music recording artist… [more details]

Live Music Night @ Stonebridge Golf Club featuring 'ain't dead yet." band - Sat Apr 5 7:30 pm

Stonebridge Golf Club

Saturday, April 5, 2025Doors Open 7:30pmMusic Starts 8:00pm

Featuring: ‘ain’t dead yet.’– Cash Bar –Tickets $5 now* / $10 at the doorFood service will not be available. Reserving tables will not be permitted. Two drink minimum expected for seated guests.

This is a ticketed event. Purchase on-line for $5 or $10 at the door: https://stonebridgegolfclub.net/live/

[more details]

