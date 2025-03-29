Rick's Pick's: Oscar Sports & Grill

In this episode of Rick's Picks, Rick Richter of CrossCountry Mortgage talks with Jessica Villanueva, General Manager of Oscar's Sports and Grill. Villanueva talks about specials and the popular trivia events.

We'll talk with the new owner of Oscar James Scalzi in an upcoming episode.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1905860012632637851 -->

More News from Saline