3-29-2025 1:56am
Rick's Pick's: Oscar Sports & Grill
In this episode of Rick's Picks, Rick Richter of CrossCountry Mortgage talks with Jessica Villanueva, General Manager of Oscar's Sports and Grill. Villanueva talks about specials and the popular trivia events.
We'll talk with the new owner of Oscar James Scalzi in an upcoming episode.
More News from Saline
- Matthew Fritts, Business Owner and Trades Master, Was Known for a Warm Heart and Quick Wit Matthew Thomas Fritts, age 71, of Manchester, Michigan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.
- What to do in Saline: Fish Fry, Disabilities Mass, Fiber Expo, Food Trucks, Farmers Market and More. Check out these 9 events coming up this weekend on our calendar.