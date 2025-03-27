What to do in Saline: Fish Fry, Disabilities Mass, Fiber Expo, Food Trucks, Farmers Market and More.

Saline is coming back from March break. They're not coming home to a completely dead town. Here's what's happening this weekend.

9 things to do this weekend: Friday, Mar 28 - Sunday, Mar 30

FEATURED EVENTS

Abilities Mass and Reception - Sun Mar 30 5:30 pm

St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church

All are welcome to participate in the Sunday evening Mass, March 30th, 5:30 pm. These Disabilities Masses, which we host twice a year, are regular Sunday Masses with some additions to highlight the special gifts that God gives to us in those living with disabilities and a variety of resources to assist those with disabilities. The Mass will be appropriate for those with sensory difficulties, an ASL interpreter will be present, worship aids available for those needing large print and braille,… [more details]

Other Events

Spark Festival of Learning - Fri Mar 28 3:00 pm

University of Michigan Marsal Family School of Education

Ignite your curiosity at the Spark Festival of Learning on Friday, March 28 from 3-6 p.m. at the Marsal Family School of Education. Enjoy hands-on activities with local museums, workshops, and performances, including an opening act by award-winning artist Donovan Rogers. Explore a range of topics including art-making, nature, cultural practices, VR experiences, dance, and more with passionate Learning Guides, enjoy food, and fuel your love of learning. This free event is open to all ages. [more details]

Cousins Maine Lobster at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri Mar 28 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Nationally known and locally owned, we’re bringing Maine lobster to your neighborhood! [more details]

KofC 6674 Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Mar 28 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Parish Hall

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and "bake sale" for $1 (desserts). 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. $19 Adults, $14 for seniors, $9 kids (7-12) and under 7 free. [more details]

Euchre Fun Night - Fri Mar 28 6:00 pm

CARRIGAN CAFE

FREE, ALL AGES & LEVELS of players welcome; 6PM - 830PM: Starts at 615PM; score card, losers move to next table, 2 deals each round, tally your own scores & the total score = receive prizes at the end w/ bragging rights.We will have sandwiches, foods & drinks for purchase. [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Mar 29 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

Spring is springing!! This week we welcome Saline Stone & Thistle Garden Club to the market to answer garden questions, sign up new members, and give away free herb pot kits. Stop by the info area to meet them!The treasure hunt animal will be the lamb.

7265 N Ann Arbor St, Liberty School, Saline, Mi 48176

9am-1pm, licensed and vested service dogs only.

[more details]

Fiber Expo - Sat Mar 29 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

The spring Fiber Expo takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds.Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Sunday is 10 a.m. to 4 pm., though you may do later registration for glasses at 10 a.m. [more details]

Smokey D'z BBQ at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Sat Mar 29 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Bringing you all some of the finest smoked BBQ & Sides around💨 [more details]

