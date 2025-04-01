Community Education Summer Registration
Community Education is excited to announce that registration for our Summer Programs opens tomorrow, April 2nd, at 7:00 AM. We offer a wide range of classes and activities designed to engage and enrich participants of all ages throughout the summer months. Early registration is highly recommended, as spots fill up quickly. For detailed information on available programs and to secure your place, please visit our official website or contact our office directly at 734.401.4020. Don't miss this opportunity to make the most of your summer with Community Education!
