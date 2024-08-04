What to do in Saline: It's Summerfest Week

It's Summerfest week in Saline - but there's plenty to do before Friday.

...

20 events this week on our calendar:

FEATURED EVENTS

Yard Sale at Rentschler Farm - Fri Aug 9 9:00 am

Rentschler Farm

Visit the Rentschler Farm for the Saline Area Historical Society's annual yard sale during the 180+ mile garage sale on August 9th and 10th, 9am to 5pm. Explore unique treasures from our vendors, including items from the Rentschler Farm garden. [more details]

Summerfest Movie in the Park - Fri Aug 9 6:30 pm

Henne Field

Saline Rec's Movie in the Park moves to Henne Field for Sumermfest.Saline's Summerfest Movie "Migration" at Henne Field on Friday, 8/9th.

Activities will start at 6:30pm. There will be music and yard games.

Concessions will be available for purchase (cash only) such as popcorn, soft drinks, candy and glow items.

The movie will start at dusk.

Bring your own blanket or chair to sit on. [more details]

Other Events

DIY Delights Workshop: Cyanotype Printmaking - Mon Aug 5 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

This is a camera-less photography technique that involves laying an object on paper coated with a solution of iron salts before exposing it to UV light and washing with water to create stunning white and blue images. You will create three bookmarks and three prints. There will be dried leaves, flowers, and ferns available to print with. Deadline: Jul 30Register at the front desk or online:https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2512 [more details]

STEAM Stories - Mon Aug 5 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Explore STEAM concepts through stories, rhymes, and hands-on activities.

Kindergarten - 2nd grade. Click here to register.

… [more details]

Brain, Breath, & Bend Chair Yoga - Mon Aug 5 4:15 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Come and join us for a fun workout session at SASC. Whether you prefer sitting in a chair or standing with the support of a chair, this practice is accessible to all fitness levels. Each day, we'll also delve into breath work, relaxation, and core exercises to create a well-rounded experience. Don't forget to bring a water bottle to keep hydrated throughout the class.

Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2502 [more details]

Kindergarten Round Up - Mon Aug 5 6:00 pm

St. Andrew Catholic School

Looking for a kindergarten for your child? Visit St. Andrew, meet our staff, and tour the school. [more details]

Make It Monday: Campfire Painting - Mon Aug 5 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

We'll use oil pastels on black canvas to make this campfire artwork. Click here to register.We will meet in the Youth Program Room.

… [more details]

Floral Design: Mini Arrangements - Tue Aug 6 9:30 am

Saline Area Senior Center

In this class you will create two mini arrangements using spray roses, micro poms, and assorted filler flowers. Please register by Aug 1. Thank you to Huron Valley PACE for providing the flowers. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2521 [more details]

Balance Strong - Tue Aug 6 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

In this class, our main focus will be on building up your core strength and helping you feel more stable on your feet. We'll work on improving your balance through a combination of strength exercises and flexibility training that specifically target the core. It is worth noting that this class will be slightly more challenging than Balance Strong Beginning. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2479 [more details]

Book Babies Storytime - Tue Aug 6 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Read, sing, and learn action rhymes while meeting other adults with little ones. Each child needs an adult lap.

Summer Book Babies requires… [more details]

Lego at the Library - Tue Aug 6 11:00 am

Saline District Library

Do you love building with Lego? Drop in for an hour of free building using the Library building bricks. Ages 6 -11. No registration is required.

… [more details]

Adaptive Hatha Yoga - Tue Aug 6 11:15 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Find your Zen! Our class incorporates a variety of poses that can be enjoyed while standing, using a chair, or even on the floor. Our modified poses cater to the majority of students. Please bring along your yoga mat, a yoga belt, two blankets or towels, and two yoga blocks. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced, all are welcome. Hybrid- take it at home via Zoom or in-person.

Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program

[more details]

Walking Yoga - Tue Aug 6 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join yoga instructor Jo Ann Yates for yoga stretching and a walk.

This 4-week class series will take place outside*, so bring a water bottle to stay hydrated,… [more details]

Chair Zumba - Wed Aug 7 11:45 am

Saline Area Senior Center

This new class introduces easy-to-follow Zumba choreography that has been adapted for chair exercise. Each class can be adjusted to fit the ability and range of motion of the participants. The main focus is on having fun and no dance experience is needed. This class is perfect for those looking to increase their activity in an inviting, safe, and fun

environment. No class Jul 17. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program [more details]

Adaptive Hatha Yoga - Wed Aug 7 1:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Find your Zen! Our class incorporates a variety of poses that can be enjoyed while standing, using a chair, or even on the floor. Our modified poses cater to the majority of students. Please bring along your yoga mat, a yoga belt, two blankets or towels, and two yoga blocks. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced, all are welcome. Hybrid- take it at home via Zoom or in-person.

Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program

[more details]

Not Your Mama's Chair Yoga

- Wed Aug 7 4:15 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

You don't need to worry about bringing your props to this class because we actually use a second chair for comfortable stretching! We do come out of the chair to do some balancing poses, as well as a modified sun salutation. This is a series of poses traditionally used to warm up before stretching. Remember to bring your water bottle.

Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program [more details]

Graphic Novel Book Club: Swim Team - Wed Aug 7 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for readers of graphic novels and comics. Discuss the story, art, and participate in themed activities. This month's book is Swim… [more details]

Experience The Chosen - Season Two - Wed Aug 7 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

𝗪𝗵𝗼 𝗶𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗦𝗘𝗡 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘂𝘀? Wednesdays from 6:30-8:30 PM—open to the public.

JULY 10-AUGUST 28, we will be showing all of SEASON 2 (one episode a week)! This is followed by refreshments & a Bible study in the Family Life Center. We look forward to seeing you! Register to attend at 𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙨𝙚𝙣.𝙘-𝙤-𝙠.𝙤𝙧𝙜. [more details]

Bee-ngo - Wed Aug 7 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

It’s like the game you know and love, but reusable resin bees will be used to mark off the game cards. Non-cash prizes will be given to game winners of this… [more details]

Watercolor Painting - Thu Aug 8 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Young artists are invited to explore the wild world of watercolors! This is a fun opportunity to be creative while learning the basics of watercolor painting.

… [more details]

