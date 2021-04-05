Pittsfield Township Installs Ballot Drop Box Ahead of May Public Safety Vote

Pittsfield Township is asking voters to increase the public safety millage from 1.95 to 3.95 mills during the May 4 special election.

According to township officials, if the millage fails, the township will require reductions in police and fire services, community development and the sustainability effort.

The last day to register to vote is April 19, unless you plan to vote at the polls, which means you can register at your polling place with proof of residency.

A ballot dropbox has been installed at the curb near the front entrance of the Pittsfield Township Administration Building, 6201 W. Michigan Ave., and is available 24 hours a day.

Ballots for the May 4, 2021 Special Election may be:

Submitted in person at the Clerk's Office by 8 p.m. on May 4

Placed in the dropbox by 8 p.m. on May 4, 2021

The Clerk's office will be open on Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to issue absent voter ballots in person. Absent Voter Ballots will continue to be available at the Clerk’s office through Monday May 3, at 4 p.m.

Completed absent voter ballots can be dropped off at the Clerk’s office during business hours, or placed in the drop box at the Administration Building. All ballots must be in the Clerk’s office before 8 p.m. on Election Day to be processed by the Absent Voter Counting Board.