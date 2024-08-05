Middle School Volleyball Tryouts Coming Up

Tryouts for the Saline Middle School volleyball teams take place Aug. 26-29.

Students should register on the Big Teams website.

Practices for seventh and eighth graders take place at Saline Middle School between 3:15 and 5 p.m.

Students should wear comfortable clothing and court shoes and have knee pads. New equipment is not needed.

Registration is required before tryouts. A physical dated before April 15 must be uploaded. There must be electronic signatures from parents/guardians and the student on Big Teams. The $275 pay-to-play fee is paid through RevTrack. Students who don't make the team will be refunded.

When the season begins practices will be from 3-5 p.m. For seventh graders matches are at 4:15 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays. Eighth graders play at approximately 5:15 p.m. There will be one Saturday quad.

The seventh grade coaches are Witt (Blue) and Jacobs (gold) and the eighth grade coaches are Stull (blue) and Marlott (gold).

Transportation will be provided for matches, except, perhaps, the Saturday quad.

