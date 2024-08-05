Meet Carly Rose, Democratic Party Candidate for Lodi Township Trustee

Carly Rose is one of six candidates for Lodi Township Trustee in the Aug. 6 Democratic Primary. Four candidates will be elected to move on to the November votes.

Rose, Janet S. Rogers, Leslie Blackburn, Alex Matelski, Steve Marsh and Finn Roberts are the Democratic Party candidates. Rogers is the lone incumbent. She was appointed in February to fill the spot of William Lindemann.

On the Republican side, the candidates are Donald Rentschler and Jacob Schaible, incumbents, and David Naebeck and Samantha Mamarow.

Meet Carly Rose

Biography

I've had the pleasure of calling Lodi Township home for the past 13 years. I earned my Bachelor’s degree in History from the University of Michigan, and my professional journey began as an Account Manager at Google, where I worked in both Ann Arbor and Birmingham. Afterward, I transitioned to a rewarding role as a 2nd-grade teacher in Harper Woods.

Currently, I devote my time to raising my four children, aged 10, 8, 5, and 3. I also enjoy golfing, tennis, reading and the company of friends. My husband and I share a passion for adventure, and we love embarking on travel both across the United States and abroad. We also have a hobby hop farm in Manchester, MI.

Our family has deeply invested in building a strong community in Lodi, and I am committed to contributing to its success and growth.

Why are you running and why should Lodi Township residents choose you?

I am running for office because I am deeply invested in the future and well-being of our township. My personal involvement and interest with various issues before the township board has given me a firsthand understanding of the challenges and opportunities we face. This experience has fueled my passion to ensure our township is represented by someone who genuinely understands and values its unique character.

One of my core strengths is my ability to listen and understand. I believe that effective leadership starts with understanding the diverse perspectives and concerns of our community. I am committed to actively hearing what matters most to each of you, whether it’s your hopes for our township’s growth, your concerns about current issues, or your ideas for improvement.

Also, I’m committed to always doing the necessary and deep research on the issues. I will not only use the information presented but also thoroughly investigate topics to look at all roles and sides whether it is from a business, an individual, new or long term resident.

My goal is to use these insights to craft thoughtful, inclusive solutions that address the needs of all residents. By focusing on meaningful dialogue and collaborative problem-solving, I am dedicated to helping our township not only overcome its challenges but also thrive and grow stronger together.

Thank you for considering me as a candidate who will truly listen and work tirelessly to represent and advocate for the values and interests of our community.

What approach would you take to growth?

As we look toward the inevitable growth of our township, it’s crucial that we approach this transformation with a clear commitment to the values that define our community. I hope to ensure that growth aligns with our desire to maintain a quiet, rural lifestyle while embracing long-term sustainability and a vision that extends beyond our generation.

To make this work, we need to focus on a few key things:

First, let's really listen to what people in the community are saying. We should set up open forums and surveys to get their input so that any plans we make reflect what everyone actually wants. We need to team up with farmers, local businesses, and environmental groups to come up with solutions that work for everyone. Working together can lead to creative solutions that match our community’s values and foster a sense of shared responsibility.

We also need to prioritize sustainable development. This means taking care of our environment by supporting green infrastructure, renewable energy, and keeping green spaces intact.

It's important to preserve the rural character of our township too. We should have zoning rules that protect the scenic beauty and encourage new development that fits in with the current look and feel of the area.

Finally, looking ahead is crucial. We should create a long-term vision that balances growth with keeping our community's values intact. This vision should help us handle future challenges and ensure new developments are a good fit.

By taking these steps, we can guide growth in a way that honors our community’s heritage and ensures a vibrant, sustainable future for generations to come. Together, we can navigate this change thoughtfully and effectively, maintaining the essence of our township while embracing the opportunities that growth brings.

What should the township do about fire protection services?

I recently spoke with the Saline’s fire chief as well as Lodi’s fire board members to better understand this topic and question. Currently, our township shares fire services with four other municipalities. This is necessary as our township would not be able to fully support the required fire department services alone. Currently, response times are good and complaints low. The fire department anticipates population growth and increases in other costs out of their direct control, such as fuel. Currently up for discussion is creating a fire authority for the Saline Fire Department. I think this possibility should be considered but also more critically discussed and vetted more thoroughly with the entire fire department, all municipalities and with awareness and support from our township residents and businesses. I believe the fire department’s ability to provide high-quality services relies on our collective support and it needs to be properly funded as a commitment to the safety and well-being of our entire community, including our own township.

How do you plan to balance the wishes of residents who enjoy lower taxes and quiet rural communities with those who live in more developed areas and may want more services?

To make our community work well for everyone, whether they live in rural or more developed areas, we need a well-rounded approach with a focus on awareness, education, and open communication.

First, let’s raise awareness and educate people about the different needs within our township. We could hold community forums, workshops, and create easy-to-understand materials or digital content to help everyone see what their neighbors are dealing with.

Next, we should encourage open dialogue. Setting up regular ways for people to share their thoughts and concerns—like town hall meetings, surveys, or advisory committees with reps from both rural and developed areas—will help ensure all voices are heard.

Finally, let’s use data to guide our decisions. By analyzing how changes and services impact different areas, we can make smarter choices that are fair to everyone and fit our budget.

By putting these strategies into action, we can work towards a solution that respects everyone’s needs and helps find the right balance between taxes and services that will build a stronger, more connected community

While no one wants higher taxes, nearly everyone benefits from them in ways that are not always obvious. For example, better roads, better internet and communication methods, better parks, better water systems, allow everyone to benefit indirectly and contribute to community safety and efficiency.

How do you think being a Democrat will influence your decisions on the township board?

Being a Democrat may shape my personal values and perspectives, but it’s important to recognize that the role of a township trustee is not inherently political. My primary responsibility is to uphold the rules and regulations that govern our township and to ensure that we move forward effectively.

While my personal beliefs might influence my approach to problem-solving, I am committed to making decisions based on the best interests of our community as a whole. I strive to listen to all viewpoints with an open mind and evaluate each issue logically and fairly. I am open to compromise and trying new, well-researched ideas. My goal is to work collaboratively with everyone to find practical solutions that benefit our township and improve the quality of life for all our residents.

How many township board meetings have you attended in the last year?

In the past year, I have attended a township meeting each month, whether it was a planning commission meeting or a board meeting. I’ve genuinely enjoyed learning about the various issues affecting the township, beyond just personal interests. It’s been both fascinating and rewarding to gain insight into how the township operates and to contribute to finding solutions for community-wide challenges. I hope to continue learning about the ordinances, policies, and community needs throughout my time as a resident, and to stay actively involved in supporting the township's development and progress across a variety of issues.

More News from Saline