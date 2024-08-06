Saline City Council: Gerry's Tires Annexed to City, Chief Radzik Renewed, Ballot Language Approved

Here's a recap of Monday's meeting of Saline City Council.

Gerry's Tire & Alignment Joins the City

Mayor Brian Marl said Gerry's Tires was a great Saline business that has served the community for a long time.

"Now it's a great Saline business," said Luke Schmerberg, attorney for the business.

Many might not realize it, but the longtime local automotive business has been part of Pittsfield Township all these years. No longer.

Saline City Council voted 6-0 (Nicole Rice absent) to approve a resolution annexing the business at 7911 E. Michigan Ave. from Pittsfield Township into the city. Several elements of the building, including the parking lot and famous sign out front, are non-compliant with city code - but will be grandfathered in.

The business is owned by Carey Feeman.

City Manager Colleen O'Toole said the city and Pittsfield Township had an arrangement allowing a property owner on a township island (a parcel surrounded by the city) to transfer into the city with the written request by the owner.

Chief Radzik Gets a New Deal

In a surprisingly long discussion, already delayed by several weeks, council approved a new contract with Police Chief Marlene Radzik. Radzik's pay increases from $108,000 to $117,000, plus benefits. The contract expires July 1, 2026.

There was much discussion about a vehicle benefit. The original proposal included a new car allowance of $450 per month. Radzik doesn't live in Saline and is often called after hours and on weekends. That proposal was supported by Councillor Jack Ceo. Councillors Dean Girbach, Janet Dillon and Jenn Harmount questioned the benefit. Girbach and Dillon were concerned with the precedent. Girbach questioned the liability and Harmount questioned the safety of Radzik arriving at the scene of an emergency with her regular vehicle. Girbach also made a motion to reduce the monthly stipend to $350, in line with what the detective receives, but found no support.

Mayor Marl suggested he'd like to see the city provide Radzik with a vehicle - perhaps and older police vehicle.

Council agreed to pay the $450 a month stipend for this year - with staff investigating a designated department vehicle for the chief as soon as July 2025.

Ballot Language Approved

City council approved ballot language for a charter amendment in November. Voters will decide if city council and the mayor should be elected every four years instead of two. If approved, council members elected in 2025 will serve three-year terms. The four-year terms would begin for those elected in 2026. Councillor Girbach, who served on the Charter Review Working Group, said not having elections in odd years should put less stress on the Clerk's office while also saving money for the city.

Council Establishes Asset Management Subcommittee

Council voted 6-0 to establish a subcommittee to sustainably manage the city's assets. It will include the city engineer, DPW director, water/wastewater superintendent. two or three council members and up to two citizens.

Planning Commission Gets Flexibility

City planners will have a bit more flexibility for dealing with industrial building design standards after council adopted Ordinance 867. Community Development Director Ben Harrington noted that two recent industrial developments were required to go to the Zoning Board of Appeals for variances over design standards and exterior material requirements. He said the the extra step slowed development and that the planning commission might be better suited for the task.

Councillor Jack Ceo asked if allowing planners more subjectivity in approval might put the city at risk of lawsuits. Harrington said while it's not perfect, the city should be fine if the planning commission is consistent about when it provides remedies.

PUD Ordinance

City council approved Ordinance 869 to loosen the city's Planned Unite Develop standards, which Community Development Director Harrington called overly restrictive. For example, the current PUD ordinance requires that 40 percent of a lot remain open space. In his memo to council he said developments with less open space might more efficiently handle stormwater.

Council Adopts FY25 Strategic Plan

The city concluded a 10-month process by adopting the FY25 Strategic Plan. It established a mission, vision and values, along with eight strategic priority areas Asset management, fostering open communication, fiscal stewardship, organizational effectiveness, supporting a viable community, purposeful planning and smart growth, employing a skilled workforce, and prioritizing community health, wellness and safety.

Reports and Announcements

Councillor Girbach noted the Rentschler Farm would host its US12 yard sale Friday and Saturday.

Mayor Marl thanked Community Development Director Ben Harrington for his service to Saline. He's taking the same role in Little Canada, Minn. "Their gain is our loss," Marl said.

Councillor Dillon said the Saline Area Fire Board had a retreat and would be reconvening to discuss new methods to move the board forward. In addition, she said, the Cable Commission needs a member. Members must live in the city and be Comcast subscribers.

Councillor Jack Ceo said the city had removed trees and planted new ones at Oakwood Cemetery.

Councillor Chuck Lesch said the recent Jazz in the Park event was a success. He thanked the small businesses and entities who sponsored the event, which made a little bit of money that can be used as seed money for next year's event.

Industrial Business Update

Mayor Marl updated the council on two industrial businesses. The former Flatout Bread is already closed. Marl said several businesses have shown interest in the parcel. The former Windsor Mold will close at the end of the year. Marl said Ann Arbor Spark and Michigan Works will work with employees to ensure they know about job fairs, training, resume building and other opportunities.

He urged any residents to contact him if they know of dynamic businesses looking for a new home.

