COVID-19: 2 Deaths, 24 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County as Positivity Rises

Two more Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19, according to data updated Monday by the Washtenaw County Health Department. 246 people have died with COVID-19.

The health department data also showed 24 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 over the weekend. There were 374 new positive tests.

The positive test rate skyrocketed in Washtenaw County over the weekend as testing levels dropped. The rate sat at 8.06 percent Thursday and soared to over 12 percent twice. It was at 12.49 percent Sunday.

So far, the spring season has spared the area's nursing homes. There were no new cases among staff or residents at Evangelical Homes, Storypoint and Linden Square.

Each Monday, the Saline Area Schools district updates its COVID-19 dashboard. The numbers were better this week than last, with fewer positive tests and quarantines. However, last week was spring break and numbers dipped during the winter holiday break before rising again. Positives were down by four to 21 - all students. 14 of those students were at Saline High School.

Quarantines fell from 80 to 54, mostly because fewer students were quarantined. However, the number of staff quarantined rose from two to six.

<!-- EMBEDDED INFOGRAM URL: https://infogram.com/sas-covidquarantines-1h7k23e1pgjl6xr?live -->

The positivity rate in Michigan surpassed 17 percent twice over the weekend. The positive test rate hasn't been this high since April of 2020, before testing became more common. Michigan reported 10,293 cases Saturday. 21 more residents died with COVID-19, bringing the total to 16,239.

State hospitalization data was not released Monday.