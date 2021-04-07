BASEBALL: Saline Returns to the Diamond with a 3-0, No-Hit Win

The Saline varsity baseball team, at long last, returned to the diamond Tuesday afternoon. And they did so in style, winning no-hitting Fenton en route to a 3-0 win.

It was Saline's first high school baseball game in almost two years. Spring sports were canceled last year through Michigan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second half of the doubleheader was suspended after four innings due to darkness. The score was 3-3.

In the opener, starter Aidan Arbaugh and reliever Caleb Koob combined for a no-hitter. Saline broke the game open with three runs in the sixth inning.

Arbaugh pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up no hits, no runs and three walks. He struck out five. Caleb Koob pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up no hits, no walks and no runs. He fanned one batter.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth when, with one out, Arbaugh lined to left for a double. August Hutchison walked. Kyler Blake-Jones cracked a line drive to left-center for a two-run double.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1379550688624132096 -->

With Bobby Butler at bat, courtesy runner Dru Campbell stole third. Butler walked. Luke Masters was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Braden LaRusso hit a sac fly to center to score Campbell.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1379552318740430848 -->

That was almost all the offense Saline had in the opening game. Zach Socha singled and was stranded at third in the third. Masters and Butler also reached on walks.

Fenton threatened in the top of the third, but Saline ended the threat when catcher Blake-Jones threw out a baserunner trying to steal third base.

In the second game, Saline jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Arbaugh and Hutchinson hit back-to-back home runs to make it 2-0. Blake-Jones walked and Mark Harden walked. Giussepe Gottfried singled to load the bases. LaRusso grounded out to short, scoring a run.

Mason Glennie pitched 2 2/3 innings for Saline, giving up one unearned run on two walks and no hits. He struck out six. Fletcher Whitley gave up two runs on two walks and a hit in 1 1/3 innings. He struck out one.

Gottfried had two hits in the second game. Bobby Butler also had a hit.

Interviews

Kyler Blake Jones



<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1379676127271251979 -->

Aidan Arbaugh

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1379674577836638209 -->

Saline is slated to visit Ohio for two games Saturday.



