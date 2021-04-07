COVID-19: No Deaths, 5 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County, Positive Test Rate Rises

Data updated by the Washtenaw County Health Department Tuesday showed no new COVID-19-related deaths. 246 county residents have died with COVID-19, according to the health department data.

5 more people were hospitalized and there 151 more positive tests for SARS-CoV-2. State data showed the positive test rate in Washtenaw County increasing from 12.49 to 14.76 percent as cases increased and testing declined. That's the highest rate in Washtenaw County since April 12, 2020, when testing capabilities were still low.

Meanwhile, the positive test rate in Michigan was over 17 percent for the third time in four day, falling slightly from 17.35 to 17.03 percent. The high rates in Michigan cannot be attributed to a fall in testing levels, as testing has increased this week.

Michigan reported 4964 new positive tests. The state also reported 58 people dying with COVID-19, which includes 16 deaths identified during a review of vital records. 16,297 Michigan residents have died with COVID-19, according to state data.

Michigan also updated hospitalization data for the first time since Friday. The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds increased by 137 to 676. The number of patients receiving care with ventilators increased by 73 to 304. The last time the state saw numbers this high was at the end of 2020. There were also 44 pediatric patients with COVID-19.