Truman Johnson, Erin Ralston Take the Summerfest 5K

Truman Johnson, the recent Saline High School graduate who earned all state honors in cross country last year, won the Summerfest 5K on Saturday morning.

Johnson completed the course in 15:40.38 seconds.

Jake Szalay, entering his sophomore year, was second in a time of 16:05. Szalay will be a key runner of this year's Saline varsity team.

James Harrison, who graduated two years ago, was third in 16:26.

The fastest female over the line was Erin Ralston of Highland Township. Raslston finished in 18:11.51, good for 25th overall. She beat recent Saline grad Laney Alig, also an all-state athlete in cross country, by 12 seconds. Mia Rogan, who graduated two years ago, was third in 18:31.

More than 300 people signed up for the event and more than 280 showed up to participate - making it another record setting day for the event.

For the complete results, click here.

Saturday's event was a fundraiser for the Friends of Saline Cross Country. Derek Stern, coach of the Saline girls team, answered a few questions about the event, participation, and the community's support of the athletics program.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/861776242493646 -->

The Saline cross country teams get started Friday with the three-mile time trials at Saline High School.

