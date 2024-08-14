Saline Leadership Institute
-
★ If you are interested in developing your leadership skills, personal development and
becoming more connected in the community this is the program for you.
-
★ This comprehensive, advanced training brings together a diverse group of people to
learn and grow together.
-
★ 6.9 CEU Credits are available
-
★ The regular registration fee of $595 is due by August23, 2024.
★
-
➢ To learn about the program and REGISTER scan the QR code
OR go to our website at www.salineleadershipinstitute.com
-
➢ For questions please email us at salineleadershipinstitute@gmail.com
-
➢ For payment options, call Brian Puffer at Community Ed (734) 401-4021.
