Saline MI
8-14-2024 11:11am

Saline Leadership Institute

  • If you are interested in developing your leadership skills, personal development and
    becoming more connected in the community this is the program for you.

  • This comprehensive, advanced training brings together a diverse group of people to
    learn and grow together.

  • 6.9 CEU Credits are available

  • The regular registration fee of $595 is due by August23, 2024.

