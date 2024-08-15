Saline Craft Shows Rising in National Rankings

The Saline Craft Show is one of the top in the country, according to Sunshine Artist magazine.

The Saline Fall Craft Show, presented by Hoeft Promotions and Saline Community Education, ranked fourth in the classic and contemporary craft category. Previously, it ranked 44th.

The Saline Spring Craft Show entered the rankings for the first time, coming in at 10th.

The rankings are based on votes by artists. Artists were asked to list the 10 most profitable arts and crafts shows in which they exhibited.

The Saline Craft Show was founded by Cheryl Hoeft.

The next craft show is Nov. 9.

Each year the craft show returns proceeds from the show to school sports teams and clubs.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1039198334879863&set=pb.10006369117… -->

.

More News from Saline