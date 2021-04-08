Saline Area Lions Club Collecting Used Eyeglasses at Junga Ace Hardware

Saline Area Lions Club is happy to announce a new Eyeglass Recycling drop box. The drop box is located at Junga's Ace Hardware, 1220 E Michigan Ave., Saline.

The Lions Club thanked owner Jim Junga for allowing the use of his store.

According to the Lion's Club website, refractive errors can be easily corrected with eyeglasses, yet millions living in low and middle income countries lack access to basic eye care services. Lions have recognized the urgent need for corrective lenses and collect usable glasses in their communities to support the Lions Recycle For Sight Program.

Various types of glasses for children and adults are needed, including very strong and very weak prescriptions. Reading glasses and non prescription sunglasses are also needed.

The glasses are shipped to the nearest Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center where trained volunteers sort, clean and determine the prescription strengths of the glasses. Volunteers at the recycling center carefully package the prepared glasses and store them until they are required for eyeglass-dispensing missions. Glasses that are not suitable for reuse are recycled for scrap, with the earnings benefitting local Lions and Leos projects