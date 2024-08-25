No Life-Threatening Issues After 4-Vehicle Crash West of Saline

Firefighters say there were no life-threatening injuries after a four-vehicle crash Saturday morning on US-12 west of the City of Saline.

Emergency workers were dispatched to Michigan Avenue near Marion Road. The original dispatch said one vehicle rolled over and a person from the vehicle was ejected. The dispatch also said two people were trapped or pinned in the vehicle.

A firefighter from the Saline Area Fire Department said that although a couple of people were transported to area hospitals, none of the injuries were life-threatening.

In the Saline Posts Facebook group, a woman said her family was in the next vehicle. Someone was turning off Marion Road, and the vehicle behind him hit the vehicle in the oncoming lane.

