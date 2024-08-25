Air Force Veteran Thomas McCormick, Husband, Father of 3, was a Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist

Thomas Roy McCormick, age 72, of Saline, MI passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

Thomas was born January 1952 in Waco TX, to his loving parents, Thomas and Doris Marie.

In June 1975 he married his college love, Patricia (Dickson) McCormick. Thomas is survived by his brother Michael (Jeanne), his wife Patricia, his three children, Bryan (Jaimie), Marcy (Theresa), and Benjamin, and his four grandchildren, Caitlin, Riley, Matthieu, and Christopher, along with many in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of loving extended family.

Growing up in the Air Force not only inspired a love of aircraft but also inspired Thomas to join the Air Force in 1983 where he proudly served as a Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist for four years. He continued this work in private practice for 28 years before retiring in 2018.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, flying kites with his grandchildren, and reading and sharing what he learned with others.

Family and friends are welcome to gather at Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home on Thursday, September 5, 2024, from 11:30 A.M. until a Memorial Service at 2:30 P.M. Rev. Dave Hendricks will officiate. Military Honors will take place under the auspices of the Washtenaw County Veterans Honor Guard. Inurnment will be at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Tom’s honor be made to Dementia Friendly Saline, located at 400 W Russell St. Saline, MI 48176. To share a favorite memory of Tom, to sign his guestbook, or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

More News from Saline