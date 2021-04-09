Washtenaw County Health Department Urges COVID-19 Precautions

(Press release issued from the Washtenaw County Health Department)

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and test positivity are high and increasing in Washtenaw County and across Michigan. Washtenaw County Health Department reminds everyone to please use all COVID-prevention measures whenever possible. Wear a mask, keep your distance, and wash hands often. Follow isolation or quarantine guidance, and get vaccinated as soon as an appointment is available to you. Indicators in Washtenaw County are not currently as high as neighboring areas but are increasing.

In response to the surge statewide, Governor Whitmer is encouraging two-week preventative actions. Washtenaw County Health Department supports these recommendations:

High schools currently in-person should shift to remote learning

Youth sports should voluntarily suspend in-person activities

Everyone should avoid indoor dining at restaurants; choose outdoor dining or takeout, if eating out

Avoid gathering with others indoors

“There are multiple reasons for the surge in cases,” says Juan Luis Marquez, MD, MPH, medical director with Washtenaw County Health Department. “It is likely that the B117 variant is now circulating widely, and many previously restricted activities have resumed. Unfortunately, we’re seeing the results.”

“We all need to be more vigilant and use COVID-19 precautions at every opportunity. We can effectively prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19 by continuing to use masks and distance as well as avoiding gatherings and following isolation or quarantine when necessary,” continues Dr. Marquez.

COVID-19 is actively spreading in Washtenaw County.

In the last two weeks, we’ve had 1,874 cases, 71 hospitalizations, and 6 deaths. Widespread vaccines will eventually help us end the pandemic. We are not there yet. We must keep using all of our available tools to prevent and reduce the spread of illness and protect everyone’s health as much as possible. No measures are 100% effective on their own and layering up prevention strategies provides the best protection.

Wear a mask, social distance, and wash your hands often.

Avoid crowds and gatherings and follow isolation or quarantine guidance if needed.

Even if you’re fully vaccinated – please continue to wear a mask and social distance in public.

Local case data is updated on every week day

Helpful links:

Washtenaw County COVID-19 information www.washtenaw.org/covid19

Health Department COVID-19 prevention and risk reduction