Creative Exhibitor Looks Forward to Opening of the Saline Community Fair

One of the buildings at the Washtenaw County Farm Council Grounds is filled with vegetables of all shapes and sizes, quilts, pies, pictures and more. Over the last two days, entrants in the "still exhibits" portion of the Saline Community Fair have entered the things they've grown, painted, baked, stitched and created.

Melissa Schabel is a creator. She's a regular vendor at the Saline Farmers Market. Monday evening, she dropped off some of the greeting cards she made for the Fair.

Schabel moved to Lodi Township four years ago and has attended the fair for the past three years. But this is her first time entering an exhibit.

"This is my first time dropping anything off, so I'm a newbie," she said, holding up a few greeting cards she'd made.

She also entered banana bread and a blueberry cake.

"It's my grandmother's blueberry cake recipe, so I thought I'd give her a chance to win a blue ribbon posthumously," she said.

For Schabel, it's just a way to have fun with her hobbies.

"I thought it would be fun to come out and support the community. And it's just fun. I make paper cards as a hobby," Schabel said.

This year is Schabel's first time entering exhibits in the fair, but she's visited for the last few years.

"My husband loves the Demo Derby and my son tries the pull-up contest every year. And I'm already looking forward to the deep-fried food," she said. "It's great seeing the community come together."

The Saline Post toured the exhibits in Building A for a moment Monday evening.

Of note was this exhibit submitted by Dexter's Patrick Eisel. Patrick Rose is shown next to the corn stalk for scale. An official measurement was to be done Tuesday.

The fair officially opens at 10 a.m., Wednesday.

