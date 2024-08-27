Army Veteran James Butcko, Prominent Business Owner, Adored Sharing Good Times With Loved Ones

The world lost a truly extraordinary man with the passing of James Martin Butcko on August, 25, 2024 in his home in Saline, Michigan.

Regardless of the challenges Jim faced over the past few years, he greeted each and every day courageously, with unwavering optimism and his signature sense of humor. Born on July 25, 1947 in Ypsilanti Michigan to Joseph and Mae Butcko.

Jim attended Ferris State University where he met his beloved future wife, Michele (Commeyne) before graduating with a B.S. in Business and Economics. After college he was drafted into the US Army, served and received an honorable discharge. He then entered into the family stamping business, at Cresive Tool & Die in Saline, MI.

A long-time member of the 20 Club in Ypsilanti, Jim felt the calling to serve his community. Throughout his life he sat on numerous boards including: Comerica Bank in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw Community College and St. Joseph Community Hospital in Saline, Michigan. Jim enjoyed sports, from playing baseball and golf to watching football and hockey. A

s one of the original members of Travis Pointe Country Club, he welcomed newcomers to the game making them feel comfortable on the golf course. Happiest when spending time with his family and friends, whether on the lake, at the beach in Hilton Head, on the golf course, playing cards or watching his Detroit Tigers, Jim adored good times shared with loved ones. Jim surrounded himself with people. He cherished gatherings, loved making others laugh and listening to peoples’ stories.

Nowhere was this more evident than on the 4th of July, his favorite holiday. Proud of his mountain of fireworks, a Tigers hat on backwards, with a boyish grin spread across his face, he delighted in summer entertaining. He would become giddy waiting for guests to arrive and night to fall, the excitement radiating off him, as palatable as electricity.

Easy going, good spirited and a charmer to the very end, he made friends anywhere he went with his approachable smile and playful blue eyes. Wherever Jim was, happiness followed, he was quick with a joke, his humor leading to fits of laughter from those around him. Jim said yes, to adventure, to experience, to love and to life. Jim shared his incredible attitude and fun-loving spirit with anyone lucky enough to know him.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Michele, his daughters Kate (Greg) Lett and Elizabeth (Anthony) Abbatiello and grandchildren Dominic and Peter James. He will be dearly missed, never forgotten and always remembered.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, September 3, 2024 at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, September 4, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will then take place at 11:00 A.M. Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Burial will follow the service and will be held in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. Military Honors will be held at the cemetery under the auspices of the Washtenaw County Veteran’s Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to The Detroit Tigers Foundation - Tiny Tigers Program. If you would like to make a donation by check, please mail to: Detroit Tigers Foundation 2100 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201. In the subject line note “Tiny Tigers in memory of James Butcko”. You may also donate online at: https://www.mlb.com/tigers/community/foundation To leave a memory you have of Jim, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

More News from Saline