Saline Community Fair Opens With Inclusion Day

Gray skies could not dampen the spirits at the opening of the Saline Community Fair on Wednesday. Attendees were ready when the gates opened in the morning, with plans to catch the shows, see the exhibits, and ride the rides.

Opening day was also Inclusion Day, an event that is sponsored by Nu2U Again. Groups, families and caregivers were welcomed during a day and time that better suits the special needs individuals, with smaller crowds and fewer distractions.

Shannon Macy, the program director of Liberty Club, was on hand to help the twenty participants navigate the various activities that were planned.

“We had almost all of them want to come today. We came last year for the first time, they loved it, and they all wanted to come this year,” Macy said.

“They love the rides. They’re not so intimidating on this day.”

Macy is thankful that the Saline Fair offers this day for the community.

“I think they really enjoy these kinds of things. It can be intimidating or stressful when it’s ordinarily very busy and loud. It can be overwhelming for some of them with sensory issues, so coming to a day like this allows them to take their time. It just makes it a little special for them. It’s just great that Saline does that for them.”

Jonathan LaChance, with Unbelieveable! Comedy Magic, entertained the crowd with his humor and magic tricks. LaChance, a native of South Lyon, is frequently on the road with his show. He has appeared on television and stage, and has been featured on The Today Show, ABC, FOX, and Penn and Teller’s “Fool Us” program.

“I’ve been here for five years now. The best thing about it is that I do a lot of traveling around the country, but this is close to home for me. It’s twenty minutes away. I get to come home, enjoy a very nice community fair, and the home life as well.”

LaChance is happy to tailor his show for the Inclusion Day participants.

“We alter our show just a little bit, but I love interacting on that level with all the kids that are here,” he said.

Tim Muxlow, of Muxlow Exotics Mobile Reptile Zoo, brought several special guests for his show this year, including a skink, an alligator, and a seventeen foot long reticulated python named Zazz. Guests were welcome to see more animals, like giant tortoises, after the show in the trailer.

Ebony Collins, from CHS group in Ypsilanti, was helping a group of nearly sixty participants who came for the day.

“We are an activity program. We are a day program, and we do outings, we do shopping, we do meals on wheels. We get them out for a good time and try to teach them to get jobs. We are big in the community, and we do a lot with CHS group,” she said.

This is the second year that CHS has offered the fair as one of the outings for their participants.

“I like it because of my consumers. They really enjoy it. When they have a good time, it makes me have a good time. They like the magic show, they like all the rides. Just to see everyone having a really good time makes me happy.”

More News from Saline