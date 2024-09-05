Before and After School Care Position

Benefits of Working Before and After Care

Working in a Before and After Care program offers several advantages, especially those pursuing a career in education. Here are some key benefits:

Flexible Schedule: These programs typically operate before and after school hours, allowing students to work around their class schedules. This flexibility is ideal for balancing work, studies, and personal commitments. No Weekends: Unlike many part-time jobs, Before and After Care positions are generally limited to weekdays. This means no weekend shifts, giving students the chance to relax, study, or engage in other activities during their free time. Relevant Experience for Future Educators: For students interested in pursuing a career in education, working in a Before and After Care setting provides valuable hands-on experience. It offers a unique opportunity to develop skills in child supervision, classroom management, and lesson planning, which are essential for a future career in teaching.

Contact Lee Saborio - 734.401.4031 - saboriol@salineschools.org for more information.

