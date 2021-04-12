Saline Graduate Amanda Coy Named Golden Girl in Purdue All-American Marching Band

A 2017 graduate of Saline High School and former Miss Saline 2017, Amanda Coy is currently a Junior in the Purdue University Honor’s College majoring in Health Sciences Pre-Professional with a concentration in Physician Assistant studies. As the reigning Miss Purdue University, she will compete for Miss Indiana in June of 2021. Additionally, she is the 31st Golden Girl with the Purdue All-American Marching Band and was just chosen again to serve in this capacity for her senior year 2021-2022.

Since the age of three, Amanda has been twirling with the Saline Twirlettes. She has achieved more than 135 National, State and Local twirling titles. Currently, she serves as a Captain for Team USA Saline Twirlettes Show Corp with Props Team that will compete for Worlds in July of 2022 in the Netherlands. In addition to twirling, Amanda is very involved at Purdue University with Phi Mu Sorority as the Philanthropy Co-Chair and cabinet member, Timmy Global Health, Purdue Pre-PA Club, Purdue Student Life Advisory Board, Purdue Mortar Board as an officer and Historian and an honorary member of the Purdue Reamer Club. She is also currently works as a nursing assistant for Creasy Springs Health Campus in West Lafayette earning her practical hours towards PA Graduate School.

As an athlete, Amanda has battled asthma her entire life and started giving back through the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) at the age of 13 through her social impact initiative within the Miss America Organization. She has presented to more than 7,000 youth, raised more than $20,000, served as State Secretary of the Board for Michigan, and has helped lobby for asthma initiative bills on Capitol Hill for AAFA. This December one of those bills was signed into law by the U.S. President ensuring every K-12 public school had student asthma plans. Amanda has volunteered thousands of hours for asthma outreach and education and has been honored to receive the U.S. President’s Gold Service Award and the U.S. Youth Congressional Public Service Gold Medal. In addition to volunteering for AAFA, she also volunteers at Riley Hospital for Children and Children’s Miracle Network.